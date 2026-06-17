The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be able to print their Original Result Slips from Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The disclosure was made in a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be able to print their Original Result Slips from Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday stating that the result slips will be available for printing within two hours on Wednesday. The document contains vital details such as candidates’ photographs, national rankings and other security features required for admission processing.

JAMB noted that the Original Result Slip remains an important requirement for post-UTME screening exercises and admission consideration by tertiary institutions across the country.

The board explained that candidates can access and print the document using any internet-enabled device, including personal computers, mobile phones and accredited business centres.

It advised candidates to carefully review the information on their result slips after printing and retain copies for future admission-related processes.

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By David Bolarinwa