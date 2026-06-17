The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the deployment and resumption of Abayomi Shogunle as the Commissioner of Police Ekiti State Governorship Election. The deployment was contained in a statement signed by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abutu Sunday, on Wednesday, June 17, stating that the deployment…...

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the deployment and resumption of Abayomi Shogunle as the Commissioner of Police Ekiti State Governorship Election.

The deployment was contained in a statement signed by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abutu Sunday, on Wednesday, June 17, stating that the deployment is in line with the policing operational strategic measures approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu aimed at providing adequate security and ensuring a peaceful and violence-free election in the State.

TVC News Online reports that the Ekiti State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday, 20th June, 2026.

The statement reads in part, “Upon assumption of duty, CP Shogunle immediately strengthened the implementation of the IGP’s enforcement protocols towards ensuring adequate provision of security and robust collaboration with sister security agencies and election stakeholders. These include: intelligence mapping to neutralise political violence, anti-thuggery, anti-cult-related activities, Counter-Misinformation campaigns/initiatives, robust planning for secured movement of electoral materials and staff/persons engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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“As part of the comprehensive security arrangements, the Command has emplaced a centralised operational framework to coordinate rapid response. Joint deployments of security personnel under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to adequately secure all polling units, collation centres, all designated facilities for the election, voters, electoral workers, observers/monitors, journalists and critical infrastructures across the State.

Read Also IGP Deploys CP Abayomi Shogunle to Lead Election Duty in Anambra

“The Commissioner of Police further states that adequate security personnel are being strategically deployed to all identified flashpoints across the State to forestall any breach of peace and ensure a hitch-free electoral process. He also assures that police officers deployed for the election have been adequately briefed to ensure professional conduct and will be strictly guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.”

CP Shogunle calls on all political stakeholders, community leaders, and the good people of Ekiti State to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the election.”

The Ekiti Police Command further assured residents of its readiness to safeguard lives and properties to ensure a free and fair election.

“The Ekiti State Police Command assures all residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and the successful conduct of a free, fair, and credible election. Dr Shogunle, a fellow of the security institute, will apply his proven expertise in strategic security operations planning and election security management in ensuring a hitch-free election in Ekiti State. As the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Election, he led the election security operation for the November 2025 peaceful Anambra State Governorship election,” the statement concluded.

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By David Bolarinwa