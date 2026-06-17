By David Bolarinwa Argentina launched their FIFA World Cup title defence in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 victory over Algeria, inspired by a historic hat-trick from captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar marked his 200th international appearance by producing his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, equalling the all-time World Cup scoring…...

By David Bolarinwa

Argentina launched their FIFA World Cup title defence in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 victory over Algeria, inspired by a historic hat-trick from captain Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar marked his 200th international appearance by producing his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, equalling the all-time World Cup scoring record in the process. Messi’s three goals took his tally at the tournament to 16, drawing level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the competition’s joint-highest scorer.

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Playing at the Kansas City Stadium, the reigning champions were tested by a determined Algerian side but ultimately relied on Messi’s brilliance to secure all three points and make a strong statement in their quest to become only the third nation to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

The victory also ended Argentina’s long-standing struggle in opening matches as defending champions. The South Americans had previously lost their first games after winning the World Cup in both 1982 and 1990.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark finish. After receiving a pass from his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, the 38-year-old curled a superb effort beyond Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane.

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The match had exploded into life from the opening whistle, with both teams seeing goals ruled out during an entertaining first half. Messi himself had an earlier effort disallowed, while Algeria also had a strike chalked off moments later.

The Argentine captain, making history as the first player to feature in six World Cups, survived a scare midway through the first half after a reckless challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi escaped punishment.

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Argentina doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Messi capitalised on a costly mistake by Zidane, pouncing from close range to score his second of the night.

The veteran forward completed his historic treble in the 76th minute. After winning possession from Nicolás González, Messi unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area that flew into the net, sealing both the victory and a memorable personal milestone.

The win puts Argentina in a strong position in Group J as they continue their bid to retain the trophy. Their remaining group-stage fixtures will be against Austria and Jordan.