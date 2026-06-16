The United Kingdom has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s military supply chains, illicit financial networks and so-called shadow fleet, including action against a Nigeria-linked entity accused of helping to evade international sanctions imposed on the Kremlin. In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the UK government…...

The United Kingdom has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s military supply chains, illicit financial networks and so-called shadow fleet, including action against a Nigeria-linked entity accused of helping to evade international sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the UK government said the latest measures comprise 70 new sanctions designed to further weaken Russia’s capacity to sustain its war in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the sanctions target networks involved in military procurement, sanctions evasion and political interference activities linked to the Russian state.

The UK said the measures include restrictions on third-country suppliers of key military goods to Russia as well as financial actors accused of facilitating illicit transactions on behalf of the Kremlin.

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Among those affected is Pilot Finance, also known as Continental Global Incentives, which the UK identified as an entity linked to sanctions evasion activity in Nigeria.

The British government alleged that such entities exploit financial systems to conduct transactions that help circumvent sanctions imposed on Russia, thereby undermining the integrity of global financial systems.

Commenting on the development, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Gill Lever, said the latest sanctions were aimed at disrupting networks supporting Russia’s war efforts.

“Today, the UK announced 70 new sanctions aimed at further constraining the Kremlin’s networks and its ability to prosecute its illegal war against Ukraine. These defensive, targeted measures focus on Russia’s shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains linked to Russian military intelligence, and wider illicit finance networks involved in sanctions evasion and political interference internationally,” she said.

Lever noted that the sanctions package extends beyond Russia’s borders by targeting suppliers and financial facilitators operating in third countries.

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“Measures announced today include action against third-country suppliers of key military goods to the Russian state, as well as financial actors facilitating illicit transactions. This includes the designation of an entity, Pilot Finance (also known as Continental Global Incentives), linked to sanctions evasion activity in Nigeria,” she added.

She further alleged that such organisations help channel illicit transactions for the Russian government while exposing jurisdictions to financial and reputational risks.

“Entities such as this exploit financial systems to facilitate illicit transactions on behalf of the Kremlin, undermining the integrity of financial systems and exposing jurisdictions to reputational risk.

“Our message is clear: we will continue to close loopholes, disrupt illicit networks, and restrict the resources enabling the Kremlin’s aggression,” Lever said.

The UK government said the sanctions form part of ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on Russia and prevent the use of international financial and commercial networks to support its military operations in Ukraine.