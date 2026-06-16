The Northern governors Forum have declared that the worsening security situation across the region can no longer be addressed with routine meetings and unfulfilled promises, calling for urgent and decisive action to restore peace and protect lives. The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State,…...

The Northern governors Forum have declared that the worsening security situation across the region can no longer be addressed with routine meetings and unfulfilled promises, calling for urgent and decisive action to restore peace and protect lives.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, says the North has reached a critical point where silence, hesitation and ineffective responses to insecurity are no longer acceptable.

Speaking at the opening of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council meeting in Jigawa State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that the time has come for leaders across the region to act with the seriousness the security challenge demands.

According to him, enough is enough. He said the region can no longer afford meetings that produce no results, communiqués that are not implemented, and promises that fail to translate into action.

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The governor noted that insecurity has continued to devastate communities across the North, forcing many farmers to abandon their farmlands, disrupting economic activities, closing schools and displacing millions of people.

He said the security threats facing the region, including banditry, insurgency, farmer-herder clashes and communal violence, have become the greatest obstacle to peace, unity and development in Northern Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also revealed that although northern governors agreed in December 2025 to establish a common Northern Security Framework, implementation has remained slow due to the failure of some stakeholders to meet their commitments.

He therefore called for the next joint meeting of northern governors and traditional rulers, scheduled for Kaduna on July 11 and 12, 2026, to focus on concrete actions and measurable outcomes.

The forum also urged the Federal Government to adopt a more decisive security strategy, insisting that there should be no safe haven for criminals and no tolerance for individuals who sponsor or collaborate with criminal groups.

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The governors further observed that insecurity is closely linked to decades of underdevelopment, poverty, unemployment and limited opportunities, stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through a combination of security measures and socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, the forum extended its condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over the killing of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar by bandits, describing the incident as a painful reminder that insecurity affects everyone, regardless of status or position.

The Northern Governors’ Forum says restoring peace in the region requires unity, commitment and urgent action from all levels of government, warning that without security, there can be no meaningful development or national progress.