The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that it plans to introduce new taxes on telecommunications services and petroleum products, describing the claims as inaccurate and inconsistent with its current policy direction. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary to the Minister of Finance…...

The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that it plans to introduce new taxes on telecommunications services and petroleum products, describing the claims as inaccurate and inconsistent with its current policy direction.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Maryann Duke, the government said recent interpretations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV Consultation Report had wrongly created the impression that new taxes were being considered.

The government clarified that recommendations contained in the IMF report do not automatically translate into government policy and are not binding on Nigeria.

According to the statement, policy decisions are only adopted through established constitutional, legislative and institutional processes, taking into account the country’s economic realities and national priorities.

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“The Federal Government is not considering the introduction of any new taxes on telecommunications services or petroleum products,” the statement said.

On petroleum products, the government explained that the Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver currently applicable to fuel remains in force and has not been withdrawn.

It also noted that although existing laws provide for a fuel surcharge, such a measure can only take effect through a ministerial order and publication in the Official Gazette, stressing that no such action is being contemplated.

The government said the continued suspension of certain taxes has helped cushion the impact of global energy market volatility on households and businesses by keeping domestic fuel prices below international and regional levels.

It further clarified that the telecommunications excise duty introduced before 2023 has since been repealed under the country’s new tax laws and is no longer applicable.

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“The telecommunications excise duty introduced prior to 2023 has been repealed under the new tax laws and is therefore no longer applicable,” the statement added.

The Federal Government urged members of the public, businesses, media organisations and other stakeholders to disregard reports claiming that new taxes would be imposed on telecom services or petroleum products.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and growth-driven tax regime aimed at strengthening revenue administration, stimulating economic activity, reducing inefficiencies and creating a more attractive environment for investment and job creation.

The statement added that the ongoing fiscal and tax reforms are focused on broadening economic opportunities rather than increasing the tax burden on Nigerians.

The government assured that any future tax policy changes, where necessary, would be announced through official channels and implemented in accordance with due process and the law.