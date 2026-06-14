The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has presented Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 general election. The announcement was made earlier today at the State’s APC Caucus meeting held in Abeokuta. Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun is the daughter of the Asiwaju of Ijebuland,…...

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has presented Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made earlier today at the State’s APC Caucus meeting held in Abeokuta.

Kudirat Adegunwa-Balogun is the daughter of the Asiwaju of Ijebuland, Chief Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, who is the Chairman of Rite Foods Limited.

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A chartered accountant and the Chief Financial Officer of Rite Foods Limited, she brings over 25 years of financial expertise to the ticket.

Speaking at the event, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended party members and leaders for their support and commitment to the progress of the party.

He said the party was able to produce 39 representatives who will be contesting elective positions in the state out of more than 700 contestants without rancour.

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The All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, said he believes in the capacity and competency of his running mate based on her track record, rich family heritage and qualities.