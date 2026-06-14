Governor Usman Ododo has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to reclaim Kogi State’s forests from criminal elements, declaring that there will be no safe haven for terrorists, bandits, and other violent criminals in the state. The Governor made the declaration during a visit to the training camp of newly recruited Forest…...

Governor Usman Ododo has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to reclaim Kogi State’s forests from criminal elements, declaring that there will be no safe haven for terrorists, bandits, and other violent criminals in the state.

The Governor made the declaration during a visit to the training camp of newly recruited Forest Guard trainees, where he urged them to embrace their responsibilities with discipline, patriotism, and professionalism.

He said the recruitment and training of Forest Guards form part of a broader security strategy aimed at strengthening surveillance, denying criminals access to forest hideouts, and improving the capacity of security agencies to respond to threats across the state.

Governor Ododo noted that the initiative is being implemented under the Forest Guard programme approved by President Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies.

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He assured residents that his administration will continue to invest in personnel, equipment, and intelligence-driven operations to keep Kogi State safe.