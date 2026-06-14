Germany made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in their Group E opener in Houston. The four-time world champions wasted little time asserting their dominance, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Felix Nmecha. Curacao, however, produced…...

Germany made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in their Group E opener in Houston.

The four-time world champions wasted little time asserting their dominance, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Felix Nmecha.

Curacao, however, produced a historic moment midway through the first half when Livano Comenencia found the back of the net to level the contest and register the Caribbean nation’s first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

The equaliser briefly raised hopes of an upset, but Germany quickly reasserted control of the match.

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Defender Nico Schlotterbeck restored Germany’s lead in the 38th minute before Kai Havertz converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to hand his side a comfortable 3-1 advantage at the break.

Germany continued their dominance after the restart, with Jamal Musiala extending the lead early in the second half.

Nathaniel Brown then added a fifth goal with an impressive volley as the European giants overwhelmed their opponents with relentless attacking football.

Deniz Undav joined the scoresheet before Havertz completed his brace to round off a comprehensive six-goal winning margin.

While the result underlined Germany’s status as one of the tournament favourites, Curacao still had reason to celebrate despite the defeat.

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The Caribbean nation made history by becoming the smallest country by both population and geographical size to feature at a FIFA World Cup, with Comenencia’s landmark goal ensuring a memorable chapter in the country’s football history.

The convincing victory gives Germany maximum points and an early boost in Group E as they continue their pursuit of a fifth World Cup title.