President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye, on his 40th birthday, commending his contributions to public service and national development. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, June 14,…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye, on his 40th birthday, commending his contributions to public service and national development.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, June 14, the President described Okoye as a dedicated public servant whose career has been marked by commitment, resilience and innovation.

Tinubu praised the SEDC chief for his 14 years of service in various public sector roles, noting that he had maintained an unblemished record throughout his career.

Before his appointment as the head of the South-East Development Commission, Okoye served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency.

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He also held positions as Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State and later Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners.

The President urged Okoye to remain focused on the mandate of the South-East Development Commission and continue working towards the development of the region.

He acknowledged the SEDC boss’s dedication and passion for service, encouraging him not to relent in his efforts to drive the commission’s objectives.

Tinubu further expressed confidence in the future of the country, highlighting the role of young and innovative leaders in his administration.

According to the statement, the President noted that with Okoye and many other youth-driven professionals serving in government, Nigeria’s future remains bright and promising.