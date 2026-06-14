Spanish giants Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the transfer of defender Marc Cucurella in a deal worth up to £51.8 million. The agreement, which is expected to be completed after the ongoing FIFA World Cup, includes an initial fee of £47.5 million with an additional…...

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the transfer of defender Marc Cucurella in a deal worth up to £51.8 million.

The agreement, which is expected to be completed after the ongoing FIFA World Cup, includes an initial fee of £47.5 million with an additional £4.3 million in performance-related add-ons, Sporting Life has reported.

Cucurella is currently representing Spain national football team at the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The move marks a return to Spain for the 27-year-old defender, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. in 2022 for £63 million.

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Sources close to the negotiations indicated that Cucurella had been keen on returning to his homeland, having progressed through the youth ranks of FC Barcelona before establishing himself as a top-flight defender.

The transfer is part of a wider rebuilding effort at Real Madrid following the re-election of club president Florentino Pérez and the appointment of José Mourinho as manager.

The Spanish club is also reportedly pursuing Bernardo Silva of Manchester City F.C. and Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan as it seeks to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

In addition, France international Ibrahima Konaté is expected to join the club after his departure from Liverpool F.C..

Cucurella’s impending exit comes after a turbulent period at Chelsea, where he was among a group of Spanish-speaking players reportedly frustrated by developments at the club following the mid-season departure of manager Enzo Maresca.

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The defender had publicly criticised Chelsea’s hierarchy during the March international break and was said to be among players who struggled to adapt under Maresca’s successor, Liam Rosenior.

The transfer is expected to be formally completed once the World Cup concludes.