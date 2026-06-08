Governor Umar Namadi has criticised the record of a suspended member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Usman Auyo, urging him to account for his performance over the past 12 years and test his popularity at the polls....

Governor Umar Namadi has criticised the record of a suspended member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Usman Auyo, urging him to account for his performance over the past 12 years and test his popularity at the polls.

Mr Namadi made the remarks while receiving a delegation of elders from Auyo Local Government Area at the Government House in Dutse.

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The delegation had visited to apologise over comments allegedly made by the federal lawmaker against the governor and the state government.

The governor questioned the extent of the lawmaker’s impact in the National Assembly, saying there was limited evidence of tangible projects or interventions benefiting constituents.

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He added that projects executed by his administration in Auyo within three years compare favourably with what has been delivered over a longer legislative period.

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He also advised the suspended lawmaker to demonstrate his political strength outside the All Progressives Congress (APC), suggesting that a fresh electoral contest would provide a clearer measure of public support.

Mr Namadi further defended the conduct of APC primaries in Jigawa State, describing the process as transparent and largely free of interference.

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Meanwhile, the Auyo elders reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC, maintaining that the party remains cohesive across the state.

They also pledged continued support for the governor’s administration.

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The development follows the suspension of Mr Auyo and several other party officials by the Jigawa State chapter of the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

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In a statement issued by the state party chairman, Ahmed Garba, the party said those affected were accused of actions capable of undermining party unity.

The suspension, linked to events of 26 May 2026 in Auyo Local Government Area, takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation by the party’s disciplinary committee.

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During this period, the affected officials are barred from representing the party or participating in its activities.