The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, accountable and citizen-focused tax administration system as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of the official website and launch…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, accountable and citizen-focused tax administration system as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of the official website and launch of the toll-free call centre of the Tax Ombud Office.

Idris described the development as a major step toward improving public confidence in the country’s tax system and enhancing access to complaint-resolution services for taxpayers.

“This is a major milestone in strengthening public trust, improving accessibility, and promoting fairness in Nigeria’s tax administration system. Effective communication and citizen engagement remain central to the success of ongoing economic reforms such as this,” the minister said.

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He noted that the Tinubu administration was focused on implementing reforms aimed at strengthening revenue generation, ensuring fiscal sustainability and driving national development.

According to him, “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous economy through bold and strategic reforms.”

The minister stressed the importance of taxation in national development, saying it provides resources needed for investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, transportation and security.

He, however, maintained that tax administration must be built on trust, transparency and fairness rather than enforcement alone.

“Tax administration cannot succeed on enforcement alone. It must be supported by public trust, transparency, fairness, and effective communication,” Idris stated.

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He explained that the Tax Ombud Office was created to serve as a bridge between taxpayers and tax authorities by providing a fair and professional platform for handling complaints and resolving disputes.

The minister also commended the introduction of the toll-free call centre and official website, describing them as important tools for improving public access to information and removing communication barriers.

“The launch of the Toll-Free Call Centre demonstrates a commitment to removing communication barriers and ensuring that Nigerians can easily seek information, make enquiries, and resolve complaints without unnecessary difficulties or financial burden,” he added.

Idris further emphasised the need for sustained civic education and public enlightenment to encourage voluntary tax compliance and responsible citizenship.

“Tax education is not just about revenue generation; it is about building a culture of national participation and shared responsibility,” he said.

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The minister warned that misinformation and poor communication often weaken public trust in reforms, calling for stronger collaboration among government institutions, the media, civil society groups and other stakeholders.

“Misinformation and inadequate communication often contribute to distrust and resistance to reforms. This underscores the importance of strategic media engagement and sustained public communication,” he noted.

He pledged the continued support of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in sensitising Nigerians on tax reforms, taxpayers’ rights and available complaint-resolution mechanisms.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack; and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Tax Ombud Office, John C. Nwabueze, alongside other senior government officials and stakeholders.