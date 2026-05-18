Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, earlier arrived at his Agassa Ward in Okene Local Government Area to participate in the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election. Read Also 2027: APC Clears Yakubu Ajaka for Kogi East Senatorial RaceYahaya Bello’s Trial: Witness Narrates How N950 Million Property Was Bought…...

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, earlier arrived at his Agassa Ward in Okene Local Government Area to participate in the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election.

The former governor, who was recently cleared by the APC screening committee, is among other aspirants vying for the party’s ticket for the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Thousands of party faithful, supporters, youth groups, and community stakeholders turned out in large numbers to welcome the former governor at the venue.