Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a large-scale clinical trial of an experimental Ebola treatment in a move aimed at improving survival rates and strengthening the country's response to future outbreaks....

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a large-scale clinical trial of an experimental Ebola treatment in a move aimed at improving survival rates and strengthening the country’s response to future outbreaks.

The trial is being conducted in areas considered at high risk of Ebola transmission and involves patients who have tested positive for the virus.

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Researchers say the experimental treatment is designed to complement existing therapies by boosting the body’s immune response to the deadly virus.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced several Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with thousands of infections and deaths placing immense pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

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Health officials said the study will assess both the safety and effectiveness of the treatment while ensuring participants continue to receive the highest standard of medical care.

The trial is being carried out with the support of international health partners, including the World Health Organization, as part of wider efforts to strengthen preparedness for future Ebola outbreaks.

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Researchers believe that if the treatment proves successful, it could become an important addition to existing Ebola therapies, helping to save more lives and improve the global response to one of the world’s deadliest diseases.