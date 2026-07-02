Five-time world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will depart the shores of the country on Thursday night for China, to participate in the four-nation China International Youth Football Tournament taking place in Yinchuan, 5th -11th July 2026....

Five-time world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will depart the shores of the country on Thursday night for China, to participate in the four-nation China International Youth Football Tournament taking place in Yinchuan, 5th -11th July 2026.

While the Chinese Football Association, Ningxia Hul Autonomous Region Administration of Sport and Yinchuan Municipal People’s Government are the hosts, the competition is organized by Ningxia Football Association in conjunction with the Yinchuan Sports Bureau, and promoted by the China Football Industry Development Corporation.

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The team of 20 players is led by Coach Uwejamomere Eboboritse, alongside his assistants Kalli Mohammed Kachalla and Abdullahi Isa.

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Hosts China, Australia and Tanzania are the other participating teams, with matches scheduled for the Yinchaun Sports Centre Helanshan Stadium.

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The tournament is programmed to serve as a preparatory forum for the Golden Eaglets as they continue the build-up to this year’s WAFU B U17 Championship (qualifying tournament for next year’s U17 Africa Cup of Nations) taking place in September.