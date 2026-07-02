The Department of the State Service DSS has arraigned five associates of former Minister of Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva at the Federal High Court in Abuja on alleged information concealment on the whereabout of their principal allegedly implicated as financier of aborted coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu....

The Department of State Service DSS has arraigned five associates of former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on alleged information concealment on the whereabouts of their principal, allegedly implicated as the financier of an aborted coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu.

Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, has been declared wanted by the federal government and his identified properties marked for forfeiture following indictment of being the sponsor and mastermind of the alleged coup plot.

The five associates are Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha and Ayebaifife Suobite, who were arraigned on Wednesday before Justice Peter Lifu.

A 2-count charge slammed against them indicated that the accused persons on April 28, 2026, became accessories after the fact of a felony by concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Sylva, said to be a fugitive of the law.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

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DSS also accused them of conspiracy to commit a felony to wit: concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Sylva, who is a fugitive of the law, contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code LFN, 2004.

READ MORE: EFCC Declares Former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva Wanted

However, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them.

DSS lawyer, Emmanuel Orubor, asked the Judge to give a date for the DSS to open their trial by calling witnesses to testify against them.

However, Sunusi Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, who stood for Reuben Ayuba and Paganengigha Anagaha (1st and 4th defendants) moved an application for bail of his clients on various grounds.

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Similar applications were also canvassed by Ibrahim Imadegbelo, who represented Musa Mohammed, the 2nd accused person and I. G Kelubia, who stood for Friday Paul, the 3rd defendant and E. C Sogo, who argued for Ayebaifife Suobite, the 5th accused person.

The lawyers drew the attention of Justice Lifu to the fact that their clients have been in custody since October 25, 2025 and urged the Court to admit them to bail on liberal terms.

In a brief ruling, Justice Lifu admitted them to bail in the sum of N5M each and two sureties each in the like sum.

The sureties are to swear to an affidavit of means, show evidence of three years’ tax payment, show evidence of visible means of livelihood and deposit their recent passport photographs.

Justice Lifu ordered that the claims of identity of the sureties must be verified by the Registrar of the Court. Pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the Judge ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Kuje prison.

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The Judge fixed July 22 for the commencement of the trial.

The charges against them read;

CHARGE COUNT ONE: “That you, RUBEN AYUBA, MUSA MOHAMMED, FRIDAY PAUL PAGANENGIGHA ANAGAHA and AYEBAIFIE SUOBITE, adults, males, on or about the 28th day of April, 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did become accessories after the fact of felony by concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Sylva, who is a fugitive of the law, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act LFN, 2004.

COUNT TWO: “That you, RUBEN AYUBA, MUSA. MOHAMMED, FRIDAY PAUL, PAGANENGIGHA ANAGAHA and AYEBAIFIE SUOBITE, adults, males, on or about the 28th day of April, 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to commit a felony, to wit: concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Sylva, who is a fugitive of the law, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code LFN, 2004