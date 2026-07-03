Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos will on Saturday welcome their counterparts from neighbouring Bénin Republic for the first leg of the third and final qualifying round of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, knowing that only two matches separate them from another appearance on the global stage....

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos will on Saturday welcome their counterparts from neighbouring Bénin Republic for the first leg of the third and final qualifying round of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, knowing that only two matches separate them from another appearance on the global stage.

It is a familiar position for one of Africa’s most successful youth sides, yet familiarity does little to lessen the weight of the occasion.

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Ninety minutes in Ogun State will not decide the tie outright, though it has the potential to shape everything that follows when both teams meet again for the decisive return leg.

Nigeria’s progress to this stage has been marked by authority.

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Across two meetings with Guinea, the Flamingos were superior in virtually every department, securing an emphatic 11-0 aggregate victory that reflected both their attacking quality and defensive discipline.

Chances were created with regularity, goals arrived from different areas of the pitch, and the defensive unit rarely allowed Guinea an opportunity to build sustained pressure.

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It was the type of performance that reinforced the team’s credentials while offering further evidence that the current squad possesses both technical quality and tactical maturity beyond its years.

Rather than allowing that momentum to fade after eliminating Guinea, the Nigeria Football Federation and the coaching crew led by Akeem Busari, has ensured the squad remained fully engaged through an intensive programme of training and competitive friendlies with those matches, serving a purpose beyond simply building confidence.

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The thoroughness of preparation reflects the standards associated with the Flamingos in Africa as few teams in the continent’s youth football carry the weight of expectation that follows Nigeria’s U-17 women’s side into every qualifying campaign.

Consistent performances over the years have established the Flamingos as one of the continent’s dependable teams, capable of producing not only talented players who compete confidently against Africa’s best, but also of testing themselves on the world stage.

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That reputation has not been built on history alone.

It has been sustained through a culture that demands excellence every time the team takes the field, regardless of the opposition or the venue, which led to the team winning the bronze medal at the 2022 edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

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Several players appear ready to shoulder that responsibility once again.

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Captain Harmony Chidi arrives at this stage in outstanding form after scoring five goals across the two victories over Guinea, combining intelligent movement with composure inside the penalty area while setting the tone for her teammates through her leadership.

Alongside her, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi has quietly become one of Nigeria’s most influential attacking players, contributing three goals during the Guinea ties and continuing to impress throughout the recent friendlies with her creativity, timing and willingness to exploit spaces between defensive lines.

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There is also Queen Joseph, whose pace, direct running and eye for goal have made her one of the team’s most exciting attacking outlets.

Her performances during the build-up suggest she could have a significant role to play in thwarting Bénin’s defence.

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Bénin Republic, meanwhile, will arrive in Ikenne with ambitions of disrupting Nigeria’s plans.

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Reaching the final qualifying round by defeating Sierra Leone 5-1 on aggregate is an aceievement that reflects their own growth, and knockout football has a habit of narrowing the gap between favourites and underdogs.

Nigeria’s pedigree may command respect, but reputation alone has never guaranteed qualification.

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Matches of this nature often hinge on concentration during key moments, defensive organisation and the ability to convert chances when they appear.

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With World Cup qualification now within touching distance, the Flamingos understand both the opportunity and the responsibility that awaits them on Saturday.

Their commanding performances against Guinea, productive run of preparation matches and rich pedigree in African youth football provide genuine reasons for confidence.

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This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged by Morocco.