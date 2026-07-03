Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing syndicate and recovered five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles during an operation in Kebbi State....

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing syndicate and recovered five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles during an operation in Kebbi State.

The operation followed credible intelligence on a secluded compound allegedly used by the suspects to manufacture and supply firearms to terrorist groups operating in the State.

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Military authorities said troops searched the premises and arrested two suspected arms manufacturers and suppliers while recovering the locally made rifles.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics, curb the proliferation of illegal weapons and dismantle criminal networks across the North-West.

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The suspects are in military custody and undergoing preliminary interrogation, while investigations are continuing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, as well as uncover its financiers and collaborators.

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The Theatre Command commended the troops and partner security agencies for the successful operation and urged residents of the North-West to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support efforts to improve security in the region.