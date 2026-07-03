Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after coming from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic Round of 32 clash in Toronto....

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after coming from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic Round of 32 clash in Toronto.

Croatia took the lead early in the second half through Ivan Perišić, but Portugal responded when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a VAR-awarded penalty to score his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match.

With extra time looming, substitute Gonçalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner to seal victory for Roberto Martínez’s side.

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Croatia thought they had snatched a late equaliser, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16 as they continue their quest for a first FIFA World Cup title.