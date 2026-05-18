The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has declared a week of mourning following the death of its former President, Mr Oluwarotimi Edu, mni, FCIB. President of the Council, Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe, FCIB, announced the decision after leading a condolence visit to the family of the late insurance expert…...

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has declared a week of mourning following the death of its former President, Mr Oluwarotimi Edu, mni, FCIB.

President of the Council, Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe, FCIB, announced the decision after leading a condolence visit to the family of the late insurance expert at their Lagos residence.

During the visit, Ezeibe commiserated with the widow of the deceased, Mrs Olayemi Edu, describing the late former NCRIB president as a committed professional whose contributions to the insurance industry and the Council would remain unforgettable.

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As part of activities to honour his memory, the NCRIB president disclosed that a condolence register had been opened at the Council’s Secretariat for members and sympathisers.

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She also directed all members of the Council to observe at least one minute of silence and prayers daily at 12 noon throughout the mourning period for the repose of Edu’s soul and strength for his family.

Ezeibe noted that the late Edu devoted himself wholeheartedly to every responsibility he handled, especially during his time as the 21st President of the Council.

According to her, his leadership brought renewed visibility and prestige to the NCRIB, particularly during the successful 60th anniversary celebration of the Council.

She said, “His death has no doubt left a big vacuum in our Council as well as the minds of all members, going by his charismatic leadership, kind-heartedness and professionalism”.

The NCRIB president further recalled the energy and commitment Edu invested in advancing the image and activities of the Council during his tenure, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire members of the insurance profession.