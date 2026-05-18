The Nigerian insurance industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of former President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Barrister Rotimi Edu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), in separate condolence messages, described the late Edu as a visionary leader,…...

The Nigerian insurance industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of former President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Barrister Rotimi Edu.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), in separate condolence messages, described the late Edu as a visionary leader, reform advocate and one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, the commission said Edu’s death was a huge loss to the insurance community and the country at large.

NAICOM described the late insurance expert as “a towering figure in the insurance broking profession” whose leadership left a lasting impact on the industry.

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“He was a man of uncommon intellect and boundless energy, a cauldron of ideas, and a passionate advocate for reform and innovation,” the statement said.

“Even in the face of personal health challenges, his devotion to the Council and the insurance industry remained steadfast, reflecting his deep love for the profession and his unyielding commitment to service.”

The commission added that Edu’s legacy of integrity, courage and progressive leadership would continue to inspire generations of insurance practitioners.

“The void created by his departure is immense, not only for his family and the Quicklink team but also for the NCRIB and the entire insurance community,” Omosehin stated.

Similarly, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) expressed “profound sorrow and deep shock” over the death of the former NCRIB president, describing him as “an illustrious pillar of the Nigerian insurance ecosystem.”

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In a statement by the Chairman of the NIA, Kunle Ahmed, the association said Edu dedicated decades of his professional life to the advancement and regulatory growth of the insurance industry in Nigeria.

“Barrister Rotimi Edu was a titan whose commitment to professionalism and ethical standards was exemplary,” the statement read.

“As the 21st President of the NCRIB, he championed initiatives that fostered deeper collaboration between underwriters and brokers, effectively strengthening the unity of our industry.”

The association noted that his death created “a massive vacuum” that would be deeply felt across the financial services sector.

The NIA also highlighted Edu’s contributions as a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where he was said to have consistently provided strategic insights and advocated reforms tailored to modern economic realities.

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While mourning the loss, the industry leaders said they were comforted by the enduring legacy of leadership, professionalism and institutional progress left behind by the late insurance icon.