Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District after securing a landslide victory with 72,399 votes. The Collation Officer for the primary election in Kogi Central, Sadiq Muhammed, announced the results at the APC Secretariat…...

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District after securing a landslide victory with 72,399 votes.

The Collation Officer for the primary election in Kogi Central, Sadiq Muhammed, announced the results at the APC Secretariat in Okene, declaring Bello winner of the exercise.

According to the results, Yahaya Bello polled 72,399 votes to defeat other aspirants, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, who scored 319 votes, and Momoh Yusuf Obaro, who secured 198 votes.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello Arrives Ward in Kogi for APC Senatorial Primary

Muhammed stated that the exercise was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner in line with the guidelines and mandate of the APC leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his acceptance remarks, Yahaya Bello expressed appreciation to party delegates and supporters across Kogi Central for the confidence reposed in him, assuring them of his commitment to effective representation at the Senate.

The former governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at repositioning the nation’s economy and for supporting sub-national governments to succeed, particularly the administration of Governor Usman Ododo in Kogi State.

He called on other aspirants and party stakeholders to unite behind his candidature and work together towards advancing the development and interests of Kogi Central by supporting the APC to win in the 2027 general elections.