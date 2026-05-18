Academic activities were paralysed across Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Monday as teachers staged a peaceful protest over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area. The protesters shut down classrooms and marched to the TESCOM office in Ogbomoso, carrying placards with different inscriptions, demanding urgent government action…...

Academic activities were paralysed across Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Monday as teachers staged a peaceful protest over the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The protesters shut down classrooms and marched to the TESCOM office in Ogbomoso, carrying placards with different inscriptions, demanding urgent government action to secure the release of victims still in captivity.

The demonstration followed growing outrage over the recent kidnapping attack, which has heightened fears among residents, parents and education stakeholders across the state.

The teachers called for a stronger security presence around schools and safer learning conditions for both students and education workers.

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Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that one of the abducted teachers was killed by the kidnappers.

Makinde disclosed the development after a security meeting on Sunday, revealing that seven teachers and an unspecified number of pupils were abducted during the attack.

“What we know right now is that seven teachers were abducted. Unfortunately, we received a video this morning indicating that one of the teachers, understood to be the Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists. Our prayers are with the family,” the governor said.

He expressed condolences to the family of the slain teacher and also sympathised with members of the rescue team, including soldiers, operatives of the Amotekun Corps and local vigilantes, who reportedly encountered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the abductors during rescue operations.

According to Makinde, some security operatives sustained injuries during the operation but were responding positively to treatment.

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He added that the state government would cover all medical expenses of the injured personnel.

“We just finished a review of the security situation in the local government area where the abduction of some teachers and schoolchildren took place.

“First, let me appeal to the affected families that their government is working round the clock to ensure that we tackle this challenge. For our troops and service commanders, we have a few wounded soldiers, hunters and other operatives. They are recovering.

“The government will continue to take responsibility for ensuring that they fully recover and that their medical bills are taken care of,” he said.

Makinde added that the government had intensified efforts to rescue the remaining abductees, noting that both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies were being deployed to address the situation.

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The governor also appealed for calm among residents, religious leaders and community stakeholders, assuring that the government remained committed to ensuring the safe return of all victims still in captivity.