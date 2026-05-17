The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning of significant regional and global risks. The decision, announced by the WHO Director-General under the International…...

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning of significant regional and global risks.

The decision, announced by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005), follows rising infections and deaths, alongside evidence of cross-border transmission.

However, the organisation clarified that the situation does not yet meet the threshold for a pandemic emergency.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/ncdc-issues-advisory-on-ebola-outbreak-in-drc-uganda-says-no-case-in-nigeria/

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According to the WHO, as of 16 May 2026, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected infections, and 80 suspected deaths have been recorded in Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo. The affected areas include Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu, where clusters of unexplained community deaths have raised alarm.

In Uganda, two confirmed cases — including one fatality — were reported in the capital, Kampala, within 24 hours of each other. Both individuals had recently travelled from DR Congo, marking confirmed international spread of the virus.

Health officials say the outbreak is particularly concerning due to gaps in infection control, with at least four healthcare workers reported dead under conditions consistent with viral haemorrhagic fever. The WHO warned this could indicate transmission within medical facilities, further complicating containment efforts.

The agency also highlighted major uncertainties surrounding the true scale of the outbreak. A high positivity rate among initial samples, increasing reports of suspected cases, and the movement of people between affected regions suggest the outbreak may be significantly larger than currently documented.

Compounding the risk are ongoing insecurity, humanitarian pressures, and high population mobility in eastern DR Congo — factors that contributed to the large-scale Ebola outbreak in the region between 2018 and 2019.

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Unlike other strains of Ebola, there are currently no approved vaccines or targeted treatments for the Bundibugyo variant, raising concerns among global health authorities.

The WHO said the outbreak meets the criteria for a PHEIC because it is extraordinary, poses a risk of international spread, and requires coordinated global action. Neighbouring countries are considered at high risk due to porous borders and strong trade and travel links.

The Director-General commended the governments of DR Congo and Uganda for their transparency and swift response, noting that early information sharing has enabled the international community to begin preparedness measures.

An Emergency Committee will be convened to advise on further steps, including temporary recommendations for countries to strengthen surveillance, response, and containment strategies.

The WHO stressed that continued international cooperation will be critical to understanding the outbreak’s scope and preventing further spread.