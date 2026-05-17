The All Progressives Congress has officially announced the winners of its National Assembly primary elections conducted across various federal constituencies in Adamawa State ahead of the forthcoming general elections. According to a statement released by the APC Adamawa State Chapter, the primary elections were successfully concluded, producing candidates who will…...

The All Progressives Congress has officially announced the winners of its National Assembly primary elections conducted across various federal constituencies in Adamawa State ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to a statement released by the APC Adamawa State Chapter, the primary elections were successfully concluded, producing candidates who will fly the party’s flag in the next general election.

The announced candidates are:

Hon. Aliyu Boya Wakili — Fufore/Song Federal Constituency,Hon. James Shuaibu Barka — Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency,Hon. Nyampa Dauda Zakaria, PhD — Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency,Engr. Ramatu Bello — Mubi North/Mubi South/Maiha (M3) Federal Constituency,Hon. Kwamoti B. Laori — Numan Federal Constituency

Hon. Suleman Ahmed GK “Jagamato” — Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency,Hon. Golfa Mallam — Guyuk/Shelleng Federal Constituency

Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad (Y2G) — Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency

The party congratulated all successful candidates and expressed optimism about unity and victory in the forthcoming elections.