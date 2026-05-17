The Oyo State Government has directed the reopening of schools in Oriire, Oyo East, Surulere and Olorunsogo local government areas from Monday following the deployment of additional security personnel to the affected communities. This was announced in a statement issued by the chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic…...

The Oyo State Government has directed the reopening of schools in Oriire, Oyo East, Surulere and Olorunsogo local government areas from Monday following the deployment of additional security personnel to the affected communities.

This was announced in a statement issued by the chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board Nureni Adeniran.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the decision followed a comprehensive security review carried out after the recent attack in Ahoro-Esinele community.

The chairman said the safety of pupils and teachers remains a top priority of the state government, noting that coordinated efforts by security operatives under the directives of the Commissioner of Police have strengthened security measures across schools within the affected axis.

He added that academic activities can now resume without fear as government continues to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with local authorities and community stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OYOSUBEB chairman appealed to parents and guardians to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic, assuring residents that the government would continue to provide necessary updates.

The state government had earlier ordered the temporary closure of schools in the affected local government areas following the attack and abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area.