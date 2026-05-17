The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has visited Oyo State following the recent attack and abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. The visit comes after the tragic incident which occurred on Friday, leaving some persons dead and several others abducted. ADVERTISEMENT During the visit,…...

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has visited Oyo State following the recent attack and abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The visit comes after the tragic incident which occurred on Friday, leaving some persons dead and several others abducted.

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During the visit, the IGP expressed deep concern over the attack and extended condolences to families of those who lost their lives.

The police chief was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, due to the strategic proximity of the affected communities to Kwara State, as well as the Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad, Abayomi Shogunle.

The IGP later met with the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, and other security stakeholders, where he received operational briefings on ongoing rescue efforts and security deployments across the affected communities.

The IGP assured residents, parents and guardians that the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, had intensified coordinated search-and-rescue operations, intelligence gathering and tactical deployments aimed at securing the safe return of all abducted victims.

He described the attack as cruel and unacceptable, stressing that no effort would be spared in restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

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The IGP also directed the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to strengthen ongoing operations in the area and adjoining forests.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of schools, communities and citizens across the country.