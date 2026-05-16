The reported killing of top ISIS figure described by American President Donald Trump as its second in command globally and the most active terrorist on earth, Abu Bilal Al-Mainuki, has revealed some key facts about him. Though the finer details of his killing are still not publicly available despite confirmation…...

The reported killing of top ISIS figure described by American President Donald Trump as its second in command globally and the most active terrorist on earth, Abu Bilal Al-Mainuki, has revealed some key facts about him.

Though the finer details of his killing are still not publicly available despite confirmation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his killing as a joint Nigeria/US Operation.

Listed below are 7 key facts about the man whose photograph is not available publicly but more popularly with his nom De Guerre…

1. Identified as a Senior ISIS Leader

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki has been described by Donald Trump as the second-in-command of the Islamic State, placing him among the most senior figures in the global terror network.

2. Killed in a Joint Nigeria–US Operation

He was reportedly eliminated in a complex counterterrorism mission carried out by Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with United States forces, highlighting deepening military cooperation between both countries.

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3. Nigerian-Born Militant from Borno State

U.S. sanctions records identify him as Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn ‘Ali al-Mainuki, a Nigerian national born in 1982 in Mainok, Borno State — a long-standing epicentre of insurgency in the North-East.

4. Listed as a Global Terrorist by the United States

The U.S. government formally designated him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in June 2023, placing him under sanctions and freezing any assets under U.S. jurisdiction.

5. Multiple Identities and Name Variations

He operated under several aliases, including Abu Bilal al-Minuki, reflecting a common pattern among senior jihadist figures who use multiple identities to evade detection.

6. Linked to ISIS Operations in West Africa

Available intelligence ties him to the Islamic State’s West African network, where he was reportedly involved in strategic planning and financial operations, and is believed to have risen in influence after the death of Mamman Nur in 2018.

7. Key Details of His Death Remain Unclear

While his killing has been announced as a major breakthrough, critical operational details remain undisclosed, including the exact location of the strike, the units involved, and independent confirmation from Nigerian authorities.