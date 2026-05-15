Distribution of electoral materials is underway in Kogi State ahead of the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primary elections in the State. The materials were distributed to returning officers at the party secretariat in Lokoja for the conduct of the exercise across the nine federal constituencies in the state.…...

Distribution of electoral materials is underway in Kogi State ahead of the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primary elections in the State.

The materials were distributed to returning officers at the party secretariat in Lokoja for the conduct of the exercise across the nine federal constituencies in the state.

Party officials say the distribution is part of preparations to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible primary election process that reflects the will of the people.

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They also expressed confidence in the level of preparedness recorded so far, assuring aspirants and party members of a peaceful, free, and hitch-free exercise.