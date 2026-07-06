Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday harvested vegetables from her garden at the State House in Abuja, using the occasion to encourage Nigerians to embrace and sustain home gardening as a means of enhancing household food security. Senator Tinubu said home gardening remains a practical way for families to…...

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday harvested vegetables from her garden at the State House in Abuja, using the occasion to encourage Nigerians to embrace and sustain home gardening as a means of enhancing household food security.

Senator Tinubu said home gardening remains a practical way for families to supplement their food needs, promote healthy eating, and reduce the cost of feeding.

She urged citizens to cultivate available spaces around their homes for growing vegetables and other crops that can serve as a source of fresh food for immediate family consumption.

The First Lady’s advocacy comes amid ongoing efforts to promote agriculture and self-sufficiency in food production across the country.