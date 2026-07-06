Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday said President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to deploying emerging technologies and modernising the Armed Forces to tackle insecurity and protect Nigerians....

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday said President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to deploying emerging technologies and modernising the Armed Forces to tackle insecurity and protect Nigerians.

Shettima represented the President at the Grand Finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2026 and the African Land Forces Forum (ALFF) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event, which took place at the Liberation Stadium (Yakubu Gowon Stadium), was organised by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the African Land Forces Forum under the theme “Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army.”

According to the Vice President in a post via his official X handle, on Monday, July 6, the administration is intensifying efforts to strengthen military capacity through investment in modern equipment and improved training for personnel.

“President @officialABAT has reaffirmed his administration’s firm resolve to deploy emerging technologies to crush contemporary security threats and protect the lives of all Nigerians.”

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He added that ongoing reforms are aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and combat readiness of the Armed Forces.

“The administration, he noted, is fervently driving the modernisation of the nation’s Armed Forces by investing in modern hardware and building the capacity of military personnel to improve their operational planning and combat readiness.”

Shettima said the President, who was represented at the event by him, pledged that the administration would intensify intelligence-driven and technology-enabled operations to defeat insecurity across the country.

“The President stated this on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during the Grand Finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2026/African Land Forces Forum (ALFF)…”

He further reiterated that the federal government remains committed to strengthening collaboration among security agencies and adopting modern warfare strategies to address evolving security threats.