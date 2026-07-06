The Kwara APC G15 coalition on Monday staged a massive solidarity walk across Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, declaring the relaunch of the OTOGE movement that ended the dominance of the Saraki political dynasty in the state in 2019. The procession, which attracted thousands of supporters, began at the Geri-Alimi…...

The Kwara APC G15 coalition on Monday staged a massive solidarity walk across Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, declaring the relaunch of the OTOGE movement that ended the dominance of the Saraki political dynasty in the state in 2019.

The procession, which attracted thousands of supporters, began at the Geri-Alimi Underpass, moved through major parts of the metropolis, including the Emir’s Palace, and terminated at the Post Office area of Ilorin.

The coalition said the renewed movement was aimed at restoring the ideals that inspired the original OTOGE struggle, which it claimed had been abandoned over time. According to the group, the rally reflected growing concerns among party members and supporters over the direction of governance and party administration in the state.

The G15 coalition comprises ten leading governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state’s three serving senators, a majority of APC lawmakers in the National Assembly, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the party’s Elders Caucus, youth and women leaders, as well as other stakeholders.

Addressing supporters after the march, leaders of the coalition described the turnout as a clear indication that the principles upon which the OTOGE movement was founded remain relevant and continue to resonate with many Kwarans.

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In a statement issued after the event, the coalition disclosed that it had recently held consultations in Abuja with senior APC stakeholders and national leaders to discuss developments within the party in Kwara State. It said the meetings focused on party unity, the future of politics in the state, and the successful implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group stated that it had resolved to place collective interests above personal political ambitions in order to safeguard the future of both the APC and Kwara State.

According to the coalition, the original OTOGE movement represented a popular struggle against political domination, exclusion, impunity and poor governance. It argued that those values had gradually been weakened, leading to growing dissatisfaction among party faithful and the wider electorate.

The coalition further alleged that party administration and governance in the state had become increasingly centralized, a development it said contradicted the aspirations that fueled the 2019 political revolution.

While criticizing the current situation, the group maintained that Kwara deserved a government that promotes inclusion, listens to citizens and accommodates diverse interests. It also reaffirmed its loyalty to President Tinubu and pledged continued support for his administration.

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The coalition, however, appealed to the President and the National Working Committee of the APC to ensure that future leadership decisions in the state reflect the wishes of the majority of party members. It presented a ten-point demand that included calls for transparent party administration, credible primaries, merit-based succession, accountable governance, protection of dissenting voices, genuine reconciliation and an urgent review of security strategies in the state.

The group also rejected what it described as attempts by a minority faction within the party to impose its preferences on the majority, insisting that democratic legitimacy must be anchored on the will of the people.

Speaking at the event, Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District and frontline governorship aspirant, Senator Saliu Mustapha, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to embrace fairness, inclusion and internal democracy. He warned that political structures built on exclusion and imposition often struggle to endure.

Mustapha said the people of Kwara had demonstrated their power to shape the political future of the state in the past and would do so again when the opportunity arises.

Among prominent APC stakeholders present at the rally were Dr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki Gambari, Senator Yahaya Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator Lola Ashiru, Senator Umar Suleiman Sadiq, Barrister Dele Belgore (SAN), Alhaji Tajudeen Audu, Hon. Omar Muhammed Bio, Dr. Oluwatoyin Tajudeen Alabi, Dr. Azeez Salako Muideen Olaniyi, Captain Ahmad Mahmud, Hon. Yinka Aluko and Hon. Ismail Tijani, among others