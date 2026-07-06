The Rivers State Police Command has announced the planned destruction of expired explosive materials belonging to Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited, urging residents of Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area of the state not to panic during the exercise....

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the planned destruction of expired explosive materials belonging to Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited, urging residents of Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area of the state not to panic during the exercise.

The command disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 6, by its Police Public Relations Officer, Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, approval had been granted to the oil servicing company to dispose of the explosive materials after they were examined by relevant experts and confirmed to have expired.

“The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that approval has been granted to Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited to render and destroy some explosive materials in its custody, which have been examined by relevant experts and found to have expired.”

The police said the destruction exercise would be carried out by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) unit in Port Harcourt.

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The statement noted that the operation is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 8, to Friday, July 10, 2026, at Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area.

The command advised residents and members of the public, particularly those within the affected community, not to be alarmed by possible loud sounds during the exercise.

“The general public and indeed residents of Kporghor Community are hereby enjoined not to panic if they hear deafening loud sounds emanating from the exercise, as every precautionary measure has been put in place to avert any danger.”

The police assured residents that adequate safety measures had been put in place to ensure the exercise is conducted without any threat to lives and property.