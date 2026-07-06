Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday commissioned four major infrastructure projects at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and installed Mrs. Victoria Adunola Samson, popularly known as Mama BOVAS, as the institution’s third Chancellor....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday commissioned four major infrastructure projects at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and installed Mrs. Victoria Adunola Samson, popularly known as Mama BOVAS, as the institution’s third Chancellor.

Adeleke disclosed the development in a post shared on his official X handle, on Monday, July 6, saying the projects reflect his administration’s commitment to strengthening education and infrastructure across the state-owned university.

According to the governor, the newly commissioned projects include a Sports Complex, a Science Laboratory Complex, a 1,300-capacity Lecture Theatre, and an 850-capacity Lecture Hall.

He also described the installation of the new Chancellor as a significant step in advancing the university’s leadership and global outlook.

“Today, I had the honour of commissioning four landmark projects at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and officially installing Mrs. Victoria Adunola Samson a.k.a Mama BOVAS, as the institution’s third Chancellor.”

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Adeleke expressed confidence in the new Chancellor’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the institution.

“I congratulate our new Chancellor and have every confidence that her wealth of experience, integrity and exemplary leadership will further strengthen the University’s growth and global outlook.”

The governor said the projects form part of a broader strategy to reposition education as the foundation of sustainable development in Osun State.

“The commissioning of the Sports Complex, Science Laboratory Complex, 1,300-capacity Lecture Theatre and 850-capacity Lecture Hall is another clear demonstration of our administration’s unwavering commitment to repositioning education as the foundation of sustainable development.”

He added that the state government is also investing in supporting infrastructure across the university’s campuses, including internal road construction and additional academic facilities aimed at elevating UNIOSUN to global standards.

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“Beyond these projects, we are constructing internal campus roads and delivering more academic infrastructure across our campuses because our goal is to build UNIOSUN to world-class standards.”