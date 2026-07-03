Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that he will not shield criminals, declaring that anyone found guilty of an offence, including members of his family, should be arrested and prosecuted. In a video posted on X by Osun Defender on Friday, Adeleke made the statement on Friday while receiving…...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that he will not shield criminals, declaring that anyone found guilty of an offence, including members of his family, should be arrested and prosecuted.

In a video posted on X by Osun Defender on Friday, Adeleke made the statement on Friday while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Osogbo.

His remarks came in response to claims by the Inspector-General that the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, had informed him that some criminal suspects being sought by the police were allegedly hiding within the Government House.

Dismissing the allegation, the governor maintained that he does not tolerate criminality and urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable, regardless of their relationship to him.

“If you see any of my people that committed a crime, arrest them. If it is my son who committed a crime, arrest him, let him learn his lesson, and that is what I am saying in front of the IGP,” he said.

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The governor, however, accused some police officers of playing “games” in the discharge of their duties, citing the alleged transfer of an officer who arrested a suspect linked to the killing of a 14-year-old boy in Ilobu.

“But for you to be playing all these games and everything like that, the person that they killed, a 14-year-old boy in Ilobu, because the police officer did a good job under the directive of the Inspector General of Police and arrested the suspect that killed the boy, you transferred the officer,” Adeleke said.

“If you see any of my people that committed a crime, arrest them. If it is my son who committed a crime, arrest him, let him learn his lesson, and that is what I am saying in front of the IGP,” he said.

The governor, however, accused some police officers of playing “games” in the discharge of their duties, citing the alleged transfer of an officer who arrested a suspect linked to the killing of a 14-year-old boy in Ilobu.

“But for you to be playing all these games and everything like that, the person that they killed, a 14-year-old boy in Ilobu, because the police officer did a good job under the directive of the Inspector General of Police and arrested the suspect that killed the boy, you transferred the officer,” Adeleke said.

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He commended the IGP for pledging to address indiscipline within the Nigeria Police Force but urged officers to remain professional and impartial.

“I am glad the Inspector General of Police is here today, and he has said it openly that he will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, and he has given you a warning that you will not tolerate crime. That is why I am happy.

“If you change tomorrow, I will continue to cooperate with the police. Police is our friend. We are not fighting the police, but you have to do right,” the governor added.