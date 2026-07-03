The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned newly constructed accommodation blocks for soldiers at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army…...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned newly constructed accommodation blocks for soldiers at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, following the commissioning ceremony held on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Shaibu said providing decent, secure and conducive accommodation for personnel and their families remains a strategic priority under the Army’s “Soldier First” culture.

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The statement reads in part, “Lieutenant General Shaibu highlighted that the newly commissioned facility offers a conducive environment for soldiers to relax, interact, and build stronger bonds after extended periods of demanding internal security operations. He stressed that such welfare-driven initiatives significantly enhance mental well-being, resilience and unit cohesion, key elements required for sustained operational success.

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“He further stated that troop welfare goes beyond the provision of accommodation and operational equipment, underscoring the importance of recreational infrastructure in promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle. According to him, a motivated and psychologically fit force is better equipped to respond decisively to evolving security challenges and to safeguard the nation’s peace and stability.

The commissioning of the Python Soldiers Club underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its personnel while strengthening institutional capacity. It reflects the COAS’ strategic vision of building a professional, united, and highly motivated force capable of delivering on its constitutional mandate through enhanced morale and operational excellence.”