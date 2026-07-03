The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks and introduced a self-service online registration platform for first-time voters. The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks and introduced a self-service online registration platform for first-time voters.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

According to the commission, the extension followed a review of the exercise and feedback from its state offices, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

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The nationwide CVR, which began on August 18, 2025, was initially scheduled to end on July 10, 2026, but will now close on Friday, July 24, 2026, to allow more eligible Nigerians to register ahead of future elections.

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The statement reads in part, “The extension underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible Nigerian has a fair and reasonable opportunity to be included in the Register of Voters ahead of future electoral activities.

“In furtherance of its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and improved service delivery, the Commission is pleased to announce the introduction of a self-service registration option (online) for eligible first-time voters. The new service will become available from Wednesday, 8th July, 2026 through the Commission’s dedicated CVR portal – cvr.inecnigeria.org where the step-by-step guide is also provided.

“The self-service option will enable eligible citizens to initiate and complete their voter registration process, including biometric capture, using their personal devices without having to physically visit an INEC office. The system incorporates robust identity verification, biometric validation, and backend integrity checks designed to preserve the credibility and accuracy of the National Register of Voters.

The Commission urges all eligible Nigerians who are yet to register to take advantage of this extended window and explore the new voter registration technology option. The Commission remains committed to a credible, inclusive and accessible voter registration process, and to advancing the use of technology to improve citizens’ experience in the electoral process.”