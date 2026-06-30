The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the recruitment of ad hoc personnel for the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for various election duties....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the recruitment of ad hoc personnel for the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for various election duties.

The commission, in a notice on Monday, June 29, said applications are being received for the positions of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHs) and Registration Area Centre Managers (RAC Managers).

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invites applications from suitable, qualified and interested candidates for engagement as Ad-hoc Staff for the conduct of the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election,” the commission stated.

INEC said all applications must be submitted through its dedicated INECPRES portal, which opened on June 27 and will automatically close at midnight on July 18.

READ ALSO: INEC Trains Parties On Candidate Nomination Portal Ahead 2027 Elections

“The portal (INECPRES) opened on Saturday, 27th June, 2026 and will shut down automatically on Saturday, 18th July, 2026 by 12 midnight,” the notice added.

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The electoral body outlined the eligibility criteria for the various positions, explaining that officers on Grade Levels 12 to 14 in the Federal Public Service and Ministries, Departments and Agencies are qualified to serve as Supervisory Presiding Officers. It said priority would be given to eligible personnel from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and National Population Commission (NPC). Qualified INEC staff on Grade Levels 8 to 14 who are not assigned other election duties are also eligible.

For Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers, the commission said serving corps members, ex-corps members who completed the National Youth Service between 2024 and 2026, penultimate-year students of federal tertiary institutions, and permanent staff of federal MDAs on Grade Levels 7 to 10 with OND or NCE qualifications can apply.

INEC added that Registration Area Centre Managers would be selected from heads of schools or staff of institutions designated as Registration Area Centres, while Registration Area Technical Support Staff would be drawn from ICT personnel within the commission who are not deployed for other election assignments.

The commission, however, warned that applicants must be politically neutral.

“Applicants must not be a member of any Political Party,” it said.

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It further stressed: “Applicants must not have demonstrated or expressed support for any candidate or party.”

INEC advised interested applicants to complete their registration before the July 18 deadline, noting that late applications would not be considered.

The Osun State governorship election is scheduled to hold on August 15, 2026.