The Nigeria Police Force has commenced a five-day Women Police Leadership Programme aimed at enhancing leadership capacity, promoting professional development, and advancing gender-responsive policing among female officers across the country....

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced a five-day Women Police Leadership Programme aimed at enhancing leadership capacity, promoting professional development, and advancing gender-responsive policing among female officers across the country.

The programme, supported by the Government of Germany and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GS Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, and the Nigeria Police Reform Secretariat, brings together female officers from various Commands and Formations nationwide to improve strategic management skills and modern policing competence.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training and Development, AIG Uche Ifeanyi Henry, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to continuous capacity building as a key pillar of ongoing police reforms.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the programme, actively engage in sessions, and apply the knowledge gained to improve leadership and operational effectiveness within the Force.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, on Monday, June 29.

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The Director-General of the National Institute of Police Studies, Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, in his keynote address, emphasised the importance of sustained leadership development for female officers, describing it as critical to professionalism and institutional efficiency.

In his words, he said leadership training for women in policing is essential for strengthening “professionalism, institutional effectiveness, and operational excellence within the Nigeria Police Force.”

The Police Force reiterated its commitment to training and retraining personnel, promoting gender inclusion, and implementing reforms aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and improving service delivery nationwide.

According to the Force, “The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to investing in the training and retraining of its personnel, fostering professionalism, promoting gender inclusion, and implementing reforms that strengthen institutional capacity and improve policing service delivery across the country.”