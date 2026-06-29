The Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming the existence of a terrorist group known as "Sai Mallam" operating in parts of the state, clarifying that investigations revealed the alleged group is, in fact, a cybercrime syndicate involved in online fraud and blackmail....

The Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming the existence of a terrorist group known as “Sai Mallam” operating in parts of the state, clarifying that investigations revealed the alleged group is, in fact, a cybercrime syndicate involved in online fraud and blackmail.

Police say the syndicate, locally known as “Yan Vocal,” operates mainly in Argungu Local Government Area and consists of young people between the ages of 19 and 24.

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The group allegedly hacks social media accounts, creates fake online identities, and uses manipulated videos and nude images to extort money from victims.

According to the Command, the suspects target political office holders, traditional and religious leaders, business owners, and other prominent individuals within and outside Nigeria.

They reportedly use video-editing applications and pre-recorded nude videos to deceive victims into believing they are engaged in live video calls before demanding money to prevent the release of compromising content.

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The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, says a coordinated intelligence-led operation carried out between June 26 and June 29 led to the arrest of 13 suspects linked to the syndicate.

Among those arrested are Ahmed Nasir, Rabiu Sani, Sadiq Umar, and Umar Nasir, who allegedly demanded one million naira from a female victim after obtaining her nude images.

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Other suspects are accused of extorting victims using manipulated videos and nude pictures, including one case in which a victim allegedly lost three million naira.

Commissioner of Police, Umar Mohammed Hadejia, warned that cybercrime is a serious offence and urged parents to monitor the online activities of their children.

He also advised members of the public to protect their personal information, avoid suspicious online interactions, and promptly report cases of cyber extortion or blackmail.

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The Command says all suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded, while efforts continue to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large.