The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Cypher Crescent Limited, has launched the Catch the Researchers Young (CRY) Programme to equip 500 Nigerian undergraduates with digital research skills and emerging technology competencies....

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Cypher Crescent Limited, has launched the Catch the Researchers Young (CRY) Programme, an initiative to equip 500 Nigerian undergraduates with digital research skills and emerging technology competencies.

The programme, unveiled during a virtual ceremony on Monday, marks the commencement of a three-month capacity-building initiative designed to prepare young Nigerians to leverage digital tools for research, innovation and problem-solving in the country’s energy sector and beyond.

Representing the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Director of Corporate Services, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu, said the initiative aligns with the Board’s 10-Year Strategic Roadmap, particularly its focus on technical capability and human capital development.

He said investing in digital research skills reflects the Board’s commitment to building a highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and supporting Nigeria’s industrial growth, urging participants to maximise the opportunity.

Delivering the keynote address, the Acting Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Silas Ajemijaye, described the programme as a strategic collaboration between NCDMB, Cypher Crescent Limited and industry stakeholders aimed at bridging the gap between academic research and practical technological application within Nigerian universities.

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He challenged participants to remain innovative, embrace collaboration and develop practical solutions to challenges across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the petroleum industry.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cypher Crescent Limited, Engr. ThankGod Igbe, commended NCDMB for its continued investment in youth development, expressing confidence that the initiative would equip participants with practical knowledge, industry exposure and digital competencies for careers in research, technology and the energy sector.

The training will cover six core modules: research methodology, digital transformation, business processes and digitisation, cloud technology, data analytics and digital research tools.

The virtual launch attracted NCDMB officials, representatives of Cypher Crescent Limited, facilitators and the 500 undergraduate participants selected for the programme.

According to the organisers, the Catch the Researchers Young Programme is part of NCDMB’s broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s research ecosystem, nurture indigenous talent and develop a new generation of digitally skilled professionals capable of driving innovation and sustainable growth in the nation’s energy industry.