The recent ranking of 24 Nigerian Universities by the Times Higher Education world Universities rankings has been welcomed by the federal government and applauded by observers as an indication that the reported dead horse of the Nigerian Universities system is alive afterall....

The recent ranking of 24 Nigerian Universities by the Times Higher Education world Universities rankings has been welcomed by the federal government and applauded by observers as an indication that the reported dead horse of the Nigerian Universities system is alive afterall.

This is coming despite the oft stated believe by a lot of commentators on social media on the alleged collapse of the Nigerian Universities system exacerbated by poor funding and regular industrial actions.

Here are 15 things to know about the rankings:

1. Nigeria achieved its best-ever performance in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with 24 universities making the global list—up from 21 in previous editions.

2. The country is now the most represented in Sub-Saharan Africa, reflecting growing international recognition of Nigeria’s higher education sector.

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3. Seventeen of the 24 ranked institutions are federal universities, indicating that recent investments in public higher education are beginning to yield results.

4. The University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos emerged as Nigeria’s highest-ranked universities, while institutions such as Bayero University Kano also featured prominently.

5. An additional 27 Nigerian universities participated in this year’s assessment, signalling a growing commitment to global benchmarking and quality improvement.

6. The rankings assess more than academic reputation, measuring teaching quality, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

7. Improved research output and innovation have become major drivers of the stronger performance by Nigerian universities in global rankings.

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8. Private universities continue to compete strongly, demonstrating that excellence is increasingly being driven by both public and private institutions.

9. The improved rankings could attract more international research partnerships, funding opportunities and academic collaborations for Nigerian universities.

10. Students also stand to benefit, as stronger global rankings enhance the international reputation of Nigerian degrees and improve opportunities for scholarships and exchange programmes.

11. The achievement reflects the impact of ongoing education reforms, including investments in research, digital transformation, infrastructure, governance and quality assurance under the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

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12. Despite the progress, no Nigerian university has yet broken into the world’s top 500, highlighting the need for greater investment in research, infrastructure and academic excellence.

13. Challenges such as inadequate funding, brain drain, infrastructure deficits and inconsistent academic calendars continue to limit the global competitiveness of Nigerian universities.

14. The rankings are expected to encourage healthy competition among federal, state and private universities to improve teaching, research and governance standards.

15. The 2026 rankings represent a major milestone rather than the destination, with sustained investment, stable policies and stronger research capacity needed for Nigeria to produce universities that can consistently compete among the world’s best.