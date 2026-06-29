Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in Jigawa State on an official visit to commission key infrastructure, education, and healthcare projects aimed at improving the lives of residents and supporting the state’s development agenda. The First Lady touched down at the Dutse International Airport on Monday around 11…...

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in Jigawa State on an official visit to commission key infrastructure, education, and healthcare projects aimed at improving the lives of residents and supporting the state’s development agenda.

The First Lady touched down at the Dutse International Airport on Monday around 11 a.m before proceeding to Hadejia Local Government Area, where she is expected to inaugurate two major roads named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The road projects are part of ongoing efforts by the Jigawa State Government to improve transportation, boost economic activities, and enhance access within the rapidly growing Hadejia axis.

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Senator Oluremi Tinubu will also commission two landmark facilities, The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Future Academy and the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Clinic.

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The Future Academy is designed to equip young people with modern skills, innovation opportunities, and educational support needed to compete in today’s knowledge-driven economy.

The clinic, on the other hand, is expected to expand access to quality healthcare services for women, children, and other residents in the community.

The projects reflect growing investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare — areas considered vital for sustainable development and improved living standards.