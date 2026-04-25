First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed commitment and collective action to eliminate malaria, urging stakeholders to strengthen prevention efforts and expand access to treatment. In a message to mark World Malaria Day 2026 on Saturday, the First Lady reaffirmed the need to protect public health and accelerate progress…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed commitment and collective action to eliminate malaria, urging stakeholders to strengthen prevention efforts and expand access to treatment.

In a message to mark World Malaria Day 2026 on Saturday, the First Lady reaffirmed the need to protect public health and accelerate progress toward ending the disease.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “United Against Malaria,” Tinubu stressed the importance of sustained collaboration, increased domestic funding, and innovative strategies to address emerging challenges such as drug resistance and unequal healthcare access.

She called on governments, health partners, and communities to scale up life-saving interventions and ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

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“Let us strengthen prevention efforts, support life-saving interventions, and ensure that every community, especially the most vulnerable, has access to the materials needed to prevent and treat malaria,” she said.

Tinubu expressed optimism that a coordinated approach would deliver lasting results, adding that, “When we stand united, we can achieve a malaria-free world.”