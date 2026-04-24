The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports suggesting a court has stopped the reintroduced Saturday environmental sanitation exercise, insisting no judicial order exists barring the programme. In a Friday statement posted on X, the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the Court affirmed that the…...

The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports suggesting a court has stopped the reintroduced Saturday environmental sanitation exercise, insisting no judicial order exists barring the programme.

In a Friday statement posted on X, the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the Court affirmed that the laws used for the implementation and enforcement of environmental sanitation are legitimate and constitutional.

According to him, the State Government proceeded to the Court of Appeal, and a judgment was delivered in its favour.

The statement reads, “Tomorrow morning between 6:30 am and 8:30 am, we begin a new chapter in our collective journey toward a cleaner Lagos. The monthly environmental sanitation exercise returns, and I am calling on every resident to come out and participate actively.

“Let me address the confusion some have tried to create. No court pronouncement has invalidated this exercise. The State proceeded to the Court of Appeal, and judgment was delivered in our favour. The Court affirmed that the laws used for the implementation and enforcement of environmental sanitation are legitimate and constitutional. So disregard those who choose to mislead the public.”

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Wahab further clarified that the exercise scheduled for Saturday came after public complaints and a year-long planning to tackle the dirty surroundings.

He added, “We have planned this for over a year. We have thought it through. We cannot keep complaining about dirty surroundings and blaming the government while shirking our own responsibilities. The care of our environment is a collaborative project between government and citizens.”

The Commissioner further disclosed that transport unions have pledged not to deploy vehicles from major parks during the sanitation window.

“Major transport unions controlling about 90% of vehicles on our roads have pledged not to deploy their vehicles from major parks during the sanitation window. If government vehicles are staying put, what will it cost us to stay home for just two hours to clean our environment?” he questioned.

Wahab also noted that exceptions for vehicular restrictions were for candidates writing UTME exams, saying, “We are not unreasonable. Exceptions exist for emergencies, scheduled flights, and students writing JAMB exams.”

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He disclosed that, “LAWMA has been fully mobilised to evacuate waste generated. Environmental health officers will monitor properties, and defaulters will be served abatement notices.”

“Tomorrow, let us show Lagos and the world that we are ready to take ownership of our environment. Two hours. One Saturday each month. A cleaner, healthier, flood-free Lagos for all of us,” he concluded.