The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed full support for ongoing efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to rid Nigerian schools of the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking. In a Wednesday statement signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the NANS body…...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed full support for ongoing efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to rid Nigerian schools of the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the NANS body and the NDLEA expressed commitment to deepen the partnership between NDLEA and NANS in the ongoing crusade against substance abuse on Nigerian campuses.

The statement revealed that the NANS National President, Comrade Sola Oladoja, pledged the union’s commitment during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), in Abuja.

According to the statement, the NANS leadership, while visiting the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, equally reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

NANS commend Marwa’s relentless success against drug cartels and commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerian students through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “During the visit, Oladoja commended Marwa for his dynamic leadership and the Agency’s relentless successes against drug cartels. He specifically lauded his commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerian students through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy initiative, which has been instrumental in raising awareness across tertiary institutions.”

The statement added, “Reaffirming the association’s support for the NDLEA and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, Oladoja stated that the students’ backing of the current administration is rooted in tangible pro-youth achievements. These, he noted, include the successful implementation of student loans, the resolution of industrial strikes in tertiary institutions, and various youth empowerment schemes.”

In his response, Marwa expressed his long-standing pride in the Nigerian student body, noting that his relationship with them has remained strong due to their consistent support across his various national assignments.

According to him, “As a critical sector of the Nigerian polity, what you said about your appreciation of the gains of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and your commitment to support his re-election in 2027 gladdens my heart.”

Addressing the specific challenge of drug prevalence in schools, the NDLEA boss emphasised the need for a collaborative front to sanitise the academic environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to work with you on our efforts to rid our campuses of drug abuse because of the consequences to students’ health, their aspirations, and even their families, as well as the society at large,” Marwa added.

Speaking on the recently introduced Federal Government Drug Integrity Test Policy for students, Marwa explained that the measure is strictly protective rather than punitive.

He explained that the policy is designed in the best interest of the youth, as early detection of drug use makes treatment and rehabilitation far more effective.