The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has approved the reconstitution of the Management Board of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in line with the enabling law establishing the institution. The reconstitution is aimed at strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and enhancing the quality of medical training and healthcare…...

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has approved the reconstitution of the Management Board of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in line with the enabling law establishing the institution.

The reconstitution is aimed at strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and enhancing the quality of medical training and healthcare services provided by the hospital.

The appointment has the wife of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr. Ezinne Chinyere Benjamin-Kalu as the Chairman.

Others are; Professor Nneka Chioma Okoronkwo – Chief Medical Director⁠

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Dr. Kelechi Omende – Member

Dr. Temple Nwosu – Member

Dr. Patrick Umezurike – Member

Prof. P. E. N. Onyemachi – Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee

Prof. Gazie Okpara – Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Senate Representative

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Prof. Chuks Kamanu – Provost, College of Medical Sciences

Dr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Blossom Uma Kalu – P/S, Health Ministry

Mrs. Ihuoma Nwagbara – Director of Administration/Secretary to the Board

Dr. Odochi Ewurum – NMA

The Governor congratulates the Chairman and Members of the Board and charges them to justify the confidence reposed in them by working assiduously to reposition the Teaching Hospital as a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery, medical training, and research.

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In a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Meribole, the appointments take immediate effect.