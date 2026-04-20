AC Milan returned to winning ways in the Serie A with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Hellas Verona, thanks to a decisive first-half goal from Adrien Rabiot. Heading into the clash, Milan were under pressure following back-to-back league defeats, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side responded with a disciplined performance that lifted…...

AC Milan returned to winning ways in the Serie A with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Hellas Verona, thanks to a decisive first-half goal from Adrien Rabiot.

Heading into the clash, Milan were under pressure following back-to-back league defeats, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side responded with a disciplined performance that lifted them back into second place, above Napoli.

The game struggled to find rhythm early on, with both sides cancelling each other out in a subdued first half.

However, the breakthrough came four minutes before the interval when Rafael Leão seized on a defensive lapse and set up Rabiot, who finished calmly from close range.

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Verona nearly hit back almost immediately, but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced a vital save to deny Rafik Belghali after the forward broke through on goal.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser after the break, with substitute Ioan Vermesan testing Maignan from distance and later firing narrowly wide.

Late pressure from Verona saw Gift Orban come close, only for a crucial block by Matteo Gabbia to preserve Milan’s lead.

The result highlights Milan’s growing reputation for grinding out narrow victories, with this marking one of several one-goal wins this season.

Despite the victory, they remain 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with five matches left, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread.

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While not a classic encounter, Milan’s resilience ensured they secured a vital three points as the season approaches its conclusion.