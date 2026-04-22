President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the former resident Goodluck Jonathan at the Villa. This was disclosed by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Read Also Tinubu Removes Edun From Cabinet, Elevates Oyedele To Finance MinisterVIDEO: Tinubu Dares Opposition,…...

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the former resident Goodluck Jonathan at the Villa.

This was disclosed by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.